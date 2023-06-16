Rotary Club donates refurbished library to La Yahoushua school

Diana Mensah Jun - 16 - 2023 , 10:06

The Rotary Club of Accra-Labone has handed over a refurbished library stocked with assorted books worth GH¢60,000 to the La Yashoshua Basic School in Accra.

In addition to the books, the library was furnished with new shelves, chairs, tables, windows and bulbs for use by schoolchildren.

The project, which was handed over yesterday, will provide a conducive reading environment for the pupils to improve upon their academic performance and communication skills.

As part of the club’s annual projects for 2022 to 2023, the club identified the need to renovate the school’s library.

Stationery was also presented to the 83 final year pupils to assist them in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), as well as a cash prize to the Best Science Female Student and Best Maths Student; Bethany Faddol and Gideon Akanto Akpanta, respectively.

Initiative

The Rotarian President of Accra-Labone, Theresa Ama Afro Agbodo, said the club was committed to enhancing communities and improving lives across the world through humanitarian service and the advancement of goodwill and peace.

She indicated that the project was spurred by the former President of the club and “after the needs assessment, we decided to continue to improve the reading skills and learning outcomes of pupils in the beneficiary school”.

“This project would also help build pupils’ vocabulary, expression, writing skills and ability to search for simple information either in books or on the Internet”, the President said.

Ms Agbodo expressed the hope that the initiative would empower the pupils and actually make their dream come true.

She advised the schoolchildren to utilise the library for their research purposes and not allow the books to remain idle on the shelves as books for all subjects have been made available.

She entreated the management of the school to always guide the children who visited and ensure that the library was well maintained.

“We want to come here again and see that the library is in good shape and your results have improved.

We will come again and bring more books. We have also started renovating an ICT Centre for you,“ she said.

Commendation

The School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) for Airport-Rangoon Circuit, Perpetua Akafia, commended the club for extending its gesture to the school, adding that it would uplift the academic performance of the school.

She entreated the pupils to make good use of the library to acquire the knowledge they needed to improve their performance.

She urged the head teacher to apply for a librarian to take full control of the daily activities in the library, adding that it would help maintain the facility.

The head teacher of the Junior High School, Raymond Koney, expressed his gratitude to the club, adding that the donation constituted some of the basic needs of the school.

“The donation has come at the right time and would go a long way to improve the reading and communication skills of the students,” he said.

He, however, noted that the school required more support, adding that most of the students came from deprived homes.

The head teacher at the primary school, Patience Adumuah, also appealed for the gesture to be extended to the primary level, adding that “the pupils would develop vital skills they can use throughout their lives.”