Stop road tolls from Thursday morning – Roads Minister

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has directed the cessation of the collection of road and bridge tolls at all locations nationwide, effective from 12am on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
The directive follows indications in the 2022 Budget presented to Parliament on Wednesday by the Finance Minister, in which he announced government’s intention to abolish road tolls when the budget is approved.
A statement signed by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta said personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service will be on hand to provide security at the toll locations from the effective date.
“Motorists are kindly advised to approach the locations with caution and observe all safety measures that will be put in place.
“The motoring public will be advised of further measures in due course.”
The Finance Minister had said the abolishment of the road tolls was to enhance productivity, reduce environmental pollution and to reduce the heavy traffic that road tolls were found to cause nationwide.
“Mr Speaker, our roads need fixing. Our roads are being fixed. It is true that more roads have been fixed and are being fixed over the last five years than any relative period in the entire history of our nation. We even want to do a lot more and this budget will cater for this,” Mr Ofori-Atta said.
