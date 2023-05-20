Rev. Davina Markwei celebrates 60th birthday with widows, single mothers

Gloria Apprey May - 20 - 2023 , 11:02

As part of her 60th birthday celebration, the First Lady of the Living Streams International Church, Rev. Dr Davina Markwei, has hosted 200 widows and single mothers and donated cash and other items to them.

The event was held to honour mothers as part of the Mother’s Day celebration at the church’s premises at Tse-Addo, La, in Accra.

The beneficiaries received food items, shoe racks and hampers.

She also presented GH¢10,000 to be shared among them, bringing the total donation to GH¢100,000.

Rationale

Mrs Markwei, who was the 2019 Mirror Model Mother and the president of the Women’s Wing and the Complete Renewed Equipped Women (CREW), said “honouring these mothers gives me the opportunity to celebrate the key role they play in society and the struggle they go through in nurturing children with little or no support.

“I, therefore, believe it is paramount to make an impact in the lives of mothers through the ministry of kindness.

“The church is family oriented and has a great social support system for the communities we serve, please do well to utilise it,” she said.

Mrs Markwei also reminded them to reach out to the church for physical, emotional or spiritual support.

She further stressed on the importance of maintaining good personal hygiene and also offered some health tips on the female reproductive system.

Some of the beneficiaries shared their experiences at the event.

A single mother, Rebecca Sackey, said the words of Rev. Dr Davina Markwei had encouraged her to be strong and prayerful.

“I thank God for the kind heart of our Rev. and mother and it is my prayer that God grants her long life,” she said.

“The testimonies from other widows like myself filled me with joy knowing that I am not alone in this struggle. My physical, spiritual and mental needs were attended to and I thank God and Rev. Davina Markwei for that,” another beneficiary, Rachel Achamah, said.

For her part, Esther Kogyerang, expressed satisfaction over the well organised event and promised to use the rice and cash she received to feed her family.