Army Training School receives UN certification

Juliet Akyaa Safo May - 20 - 2023 , 10:56

The Army Peace Operations Training School (APOTS) at Bundase in the Greater Accra Region has received UN certification, the first in West Africa, to train personnel for peace support operations.

The school received the recognition after assessment by a senior officer from the UN Integrated Training Service who examined its training content and programmes, infrastructure, instructors and materials used in training personnel, among other things, after which the approval was given.

The recognition certificate, therefore, affirms APOTS’ competence in relation to any other UN accredited institution globally.

APOTS

APOTS was established in June 2021 at the Army Battle Training Camp at Bundase by the Chief of the Army Staff, Major-General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, to bridge the structured training gap identified at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) and offer tactical training at the junior level.

KAIPTC only offers operational-level training for mid-level commanders, staff and advisers.

APOTS’ mission is, therefore, to train units and personnel deployment on International PSO assigned to the Ghana Army and to undertake related activities involving allied and foreign military.

Inauguration of projects

Maj. Gen. Oppong-Peprah further explained that the accreditation was another milestone achieved by the Ghana Army in its effort towards ensuring effective participation in PSO.

He said the certification had been achieved within the shortest time ever in the history of the UN training recognition process.

“APOTS has become the enviable institution that will soon commence training partnership with sister countries in the sub-region.

“It will additionally conduct short duration tactical courses in the areas of PSO,” the Chief of the Army Staff added.

He also said that APOTS would undertake research in the areas of PSO and develop reference materials which would lead to the establishment of a PSO library in the country.

Maj. Gen. Oppong-Peprah later inaugurated a 900-seater social centre, a water purification plant and a renovated regimental Aid Post (RAP) for the school.

Facilities

The Commander of APOTS, Colonel Clement Dingane, also said that the school now boasts a state-of-the-art multi-purpose auditorium, accommodation units, lecture rooms, among other facilities.

Some of the projects were funded by the Chief of the Army Staff, corporate bodies, individuals, including Commanding Officers and their Battalions who trained in the school.

The Commander of the Army Training Command, Brigadier General Stephen Woseadzikpo Kweku Parbey, said until June 2021, there was no permanent and structured body at the Battle Training Camp in Bundase to coordinate, impart lessons and evaluate training.

He thanked training partners from the US for their continuous support, corporate bodies and individuals for their diverse contributions.