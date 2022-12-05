Retraction and Apology to Mrs. Delese Mimi Darko, CEO of FDA

The Management of Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) hereby retract and apologise unreservedly to Mrs. Delese Mimi Darko, CEO of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for an article published by Graphic Online (graphic.com.gh) on November 12, 2020 that the FDA board is already investigating bribery allegations against CEO.
We sincerely apologise and state categorically that the said story was written with no malice, ill will, bad faith or whatsoever against the person of Mrs. Delese Mimi Darko. Neither had we any intention whatsoever to run down her personality and capacity as CEO of the FDA.
In the said publication, Graphic.com.gh inadvertently portrayed that the FDA CEO was under investigation and therefore defamatory of her, which defamatory statement was confirmed by the Accra High Court in its judgment of March 31, 2022.
We are very sorry for the inconvenience and any harm the said publication has caused to the reputation of Mrs. Delese Mimi Darko in person and in her capacity as FDA CEO.
Since our attention was drawn to the defamatory story, the said story was pulled down from the Graphic Online website (graphic.com.gh) with an apology and a retraction published on May 27, 2021.
