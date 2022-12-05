Rabby Bray Is 'Next-Rated Woman of the Year' at Women's Choice Awards Africa 2022

Ghanaian actress and real estate professional, Rabby Bray has won the award for 'Next Rated Woman of the Year' at this year's edition of the annual 'Women's Choice Awards Africa'.
The event hosted the likes of celebrated Actress Jackie Appiah, popular broadcaster Gifty Anti, amongst others, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra over the weekend.
According to the Founder of the awards scheme, Gideon Raji, the 'Next-Rated Woman of the Year' award targets women pursuing excellence who have been able to impact their immediate community.
Head of Global Ovations Limited Gideon Raji, who are the franchise holder of the awards scheme, explained the purpose of 'Women's Choice Awards Africa' and why the 'Next-Rated Woman' award. "The future of the Women's Choice Awards is to create impact and celebrate Women's success stories. Also, the criteria for 'Next-Rated Woman' was basically a young star who's thriving in all fields to change the narratives about the industry", he said.
Rabby Bray expressed her joy after winning with a post on social media with a message to both her fans and fellow nominee and Actress Gloria Sarfo. "If you dream it, you can live it. Thank you everyone who believes in me. Thank you my sister Gloria Sarfo, for tilting your crown so I can wear mine. Thank you. I appreciate this immensely", she wrote.
Rabby Bray is also the Sales Manager for real estate company Devtraco Plus in Ghana, as well as a prolific actress and film producer. This year her movie on youth unemployment successfully premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas and featured multiple award-winning Ghanaian Actors Adjetey Anang and Nikki Samonas.
She also successfully executed her women empowerment talent reality tv show 'RabbyStarlet' in Accra which is catching up with many young talented Ghanaian women.
Rabby Bray has championed the need for young women to take their youth very seriously, as it is a crucial time in their life, through youthful seminars and events from tertiary institutions to donations in deprived communities.