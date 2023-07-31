Reconstruction of Oda Central Market progresses

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Jul - 31 - 2023 , 11:17

Work on reconstruction of the Akyem Oda Central Market which was ravaged by fire in September 2021, is progressing steadily.

The facility, which is being financed by the Administrator of District Assemblies Common Fund, is being remodelled and expanded to benefit as many traders as possible.

The project was awarded to a construction firm, M/S Construction Ambassador Limited, in March 2023 and involves the construction of a storey building each around the four corners of the market to provide over 250 lockable stores and a large number of stalls.

Other facilities such as a clinic, a banking hall and a day care centre also form part of the project.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central, Victoria Adu, were led by the Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, to inspect the progress of work on the project last Monday

The current state of the Oda Central Market undergoing reconstruction

Before schedule

The MP said though the duration of the project was 18 months, considering the rate at which the contractor was working, it was likely that it could be completed and handed over by the end of December 2023.

Mr Osafo-Maafo commended the contractor for working around the clock to complete the project ahead of schedule but advised him not to compromise on quality so that it stands the test of time.

He, however, urged the MP and the MCE to ensure that the traders who owned stores and stalls were allocated the facilities before considering new applicants.