Rainstorm kills 5 at Badu

Biiya Mukusah Ali Nov - 01 - 2023 , 08:34

A Rainstorm that hit Badu, a farming community in the Tain District in the Bono Region, last Monday afternoon has claimed five lives.

In addition, more than 20 people, including children who were injured, are currently battling for their lives at the Tain District and the Wenchi Methodist hospitals.

The deceased, who are yet to be named, are said to be between the ages of 17 and 29.

The victims were spectators at the Badu R/C School Park during a football competition organised by the Badu Traditional Council as part of activities marking the Fordjour Annual Yam Festival, dubbed "BOMTUO".

The incident was said to have happened at about 3:30 p.m. during the inter-electoral area football competition.

Eyewitness

An eyewitness, who is also a nurse at the Badu Health Centre, Nana Akwasi Owusu, told the Daily Graphic that the rainstorm suddenly occurred in the course of the games.

He said some spectators, including some of the chiefs, rushed into an abandoned classroom block for shelter.

Nana Owusu said as the rainstorm intensified, it ripped off the roof and crushed onto some of the victims who had to rush out of the classrooms.

He said those who sustained minor injures were rushed to the Badu Health Centre, while those in critical conditions were referred to the Tain District Hospital and the Wenchi Methodist Hospital for treatment.

Nana Owusu explained that while one person died on the spot, the four others were confirmed dead at the hospital, adding that some of the injured had been treated and discharged.

He said the chiefs and organisers of the festival had to suspend the grand durbar which was scheduled for yesterday due to the incident.

Nana Owusu said the chiefs had also conveyed an emergency meeting with the Tain District Chief Executive (DCE), Dr Lucy Acheampong.

He said the bodies had been deposited at the Tain District Hospital for preservation.

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, who also confirmed last Monday’s incident during the ongoing Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) business forum in Sunyani, said she was preparing to visit the community to sympathise with the bereaved families and the victims.

She said she received the unfortunate news at about 3:20 a.m. yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for Badu Asuafu, Joseph Kyereh, who also confirmed the incident, explained that the incident had thrown Asuafu and Fawoman, both suburbs of Badu, into mourning.