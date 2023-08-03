RAIN Foundation honours 21 heroes in Europe for their achievements

Jayne Buckman-Owoo Aug - 03 - 2023 , 13:58

Last Saturday, July 29, was an evening filled with joy and emotion as twenty-one exceptional individuals from various fields in Europe were honoured at the Predecessors Awards Worldwide of Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations (RAIN Foundations).

This prestigious event recognized achievers from the creative arts, clergy, sports, education, health, and more for their remarkable contributions to society.

The honorees and distinguished guests gathered for a memorable dinner, celebrating the outstanding impacts made by the awardees. The Founding President of Predecessors Awards Worldwide and Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations, Mr. Raphaelle Antwi, a renowned author, delivered an inspiring speech during the event.

Mr. Antwi announced that each of the twenty-one heroes would have a book written and published, chronicling their stories and contributions, as part of their legacy projects. This gesture is set to immortalize their achievements and inspire future generations.

Furthermore, Mr. Antwi shared the global vision of Predecessors Awards Worldwide and RAIN Foundations, which revolves around their Five-Star Projects - Appreciation, Authority, Foundation, Legacy, and Succession. These projects aim to foster appreciation for outstanding contributions, empower future leaders with authority and knowledge, build strong foundations for growth, create lasting legacies, and ensure a smooth succession of impactful leadership.

During the ceremony, Bishop Joejo Dadzie, an honoree from the 2022 Africa Edition of the Predecessors Awards, unveiled his Legacy Project - the African Diaspora Development Project. He encouraged all attendees to join hands in supporting the vision, which aims to uplift the future of the African continent. Bishop Dadzie also commended Author Ralph Antwi and his team for their remarkable efforts in making a difference across the globe.

The Outstanding Personality of the 2023 Europe Edition of the Predecessors Awards was awarded to Madam Houda Norshie Arnaout. Her dedication to providing hope and support to struggling parents and disadvantaged children, particularly in Africa, earned her this well-deserved recognition.

The list of honorees also included individuals who have made a significant impact in various sectors. Luc Bussiere, Elisabeth Regnault, Michele Ouvrard, Marguerite Zabern, Brigite Blaise, Daniel Rivaud, Claudine Pissenem, Godwin Benefo, Michael Osei-Mensah, Albert Watto, Pascal Noumbissie, Samuel Anini, Benjamin Badu Fordjour, Ayaovi Agbeviade, Barima Opuni Dua Ware I, Owusu Tufuor, Kontor Mansa Ntim, Emmanuel Ossei-Wusu, Michael Kwame Osei, and the late Sir Wilberforce Owusu Essandor have all left a lasting impact on their respective communities.

The 2023 Europe Edition of the Prestigious Annual Predecessors Awards showcased the incredible achievements of these twenty-one heroes and the positive change they have brought to society. The event's success has set the stage for the upcoming Africa and America Editions, scheduled to take place in Ghana on September 21 and in America on November 11, respectively. The Predecessors Awards Worldwide and RAIN Foundations continue to inspire and recognize outstanding individuals who are making a significant difference in the world.