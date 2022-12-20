Qatar commits to strengthen relations with Ghana

Qatar Charity Ghana has commemorated the Qatar National Day with an assurance of recommitting to fostering stronger relations with the Ghanaian community.
The Qatar Charity Ghana Office, in partnership with the Qatar Embassy, also used the National Independence day celebration to also reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to foster peace, unity and improving human dignity.
The day was also marked to highlight the support of Qatar to the Ghana’s national development.
The independence of Qatar, which was marked last Friday, attracted Qatari living in the country, friends of Qatar, some government officials and other guests.
It also brought together many beneficiaries of the Qatar Charity projects in the country.
The Qatar Charity Ghana Office Director, Hassan Owda, noted that it was necessary to mark the celebration with the beneficiaries because it reaffirmed their support to them.
"We are recommitting, assuring that we still support our people in the country through different sectors and various kinds of projects," he said.
Qatar Independence Day, also known as Qatar National Day, is celebrated every year on December 18.
The day commemorates the unification of Qatar in 1878.
Mr Owda stated that Qatar's journey to independence stemmed from "commitment, cooperation, creativity and respect".
He said those were the main principles that directed them towards achieving their vision, which was “a world where only human beings have the rights to live in peace and dignity".
"It is in line with this vision that we try to work in diverse sectors to improve human lives," Mr Owda added.
The Qatar Charity has, through its partners, contributed to the country’s development with projects such as building schools, clinics and boreholes in some parts of the country.
In addition, the non-governmental organisation has sponsored children’s education, among various other areas of support, including water and sanitation, education, health, housing, mosquitoes, economic empowerment projects, emergency support and disaster relief.
Mr Owda noted that the Charity had sponsored over 5,000 orphans in the country with various scholarships through their "Child Welfare Programme".
Moving forward, he expressed the hope that the number of children who would benefit from the scholarship would expand to 10,000.
Also, he said, the organisation would expand their interventions by coming up with innovative, creative and dignified projects like building more schools and clinics in areas that were hard to reach.
“This will constitute the 126 projects for the coming year. It will further strengthen the bilateral relationship and development cooperation between Ghana and Qatar," Mr Owda stated.
At the event, the charity presented school bags and stationeries to more than 100 brilliant but needy children who were present.
The Social Welfare Manager, Qatar Charity Ghana, Dr Mohammed Hafiz Amadu, said the donation would be extended to orphans in different parts of the country.