PURC announces marginal reduction in electricity tariffs for residential consumers

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Feb - 28 - 2024 , 08:22

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced a minor adjustment to electricity tariffs for residential consumers, with no changes for lifeline consumers (0-30 kWh) and those within the 0-300 kWh consumption bracket.

According to a statement from the PURC, residential consumers using 301 kWh and above will see a modest reduction of 6.56% in their tariffs, while non-residential consumers within the 0-300 kWh bracket will experience no alterations in their rates.

The commission clarified that water tariffs for all customer categories will remain constant during the specified period.

This decision was communicated in a press release outlining the PURC's tariff review for the first quarter of 2024, covering electricity, natural gas, and water. The statement, signed by Dr. Ishmael Ackah, Executive Secretary of the PURC, was obtained by Citi News.

During the fourth-quarter tariff review in November 2023, the PURC had previously announced a marginal increase of 0.34% for water tariffs and a slight decrease of 1.52% for electricity tariffs, which came into effect on December 1, 2023.

Under the revised tariffs, residential water customers saw an uptick from GHS/m³ 4.72 to 4.74, while non-residential customers observed a rise from GHS/m³ 14.13 to 14.19.

Water sachet producers experienced a tariff adjustment from GHS/m³ 22.26 to 22.34, while industrial consumers witnessed a move from GHS/m³ 25.29 to 25.38.

The Commission said in undertaking this review, it considered the competitiveness of industries and the general living conditions of Ghanaians.

"Having considered all the underlying factors, the Commission wishes to announce that, there will be no change (0%) in the electricity tariffs for lifeline consumers (0 30kWh), as well as for residential consumers within the consumption bracket of 0-300kWh. There will however be an average reduction in electricity tariffs of 6.56% for residential consumers within the consumption bracket of 301kWh and above," the statement said.

"Tariffs within the 0-300kWh for non-residential class of consumers remains the same with no change in their rates. However, consumers within 301kWh and above class will experience an average reduction of 4.98%.

"Water Tariffs for all customer classes remain unchanged for the period under review".