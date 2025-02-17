Featured

Public servants must be ready to answer to the people - President Mahama

Jemima Okang Addae Feb - 17 - 2025 , 16:25 3 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has addressed the growing anticipation surrounding government appointments, cautioning that public service is not merely about recognition but also about the weighty responsibility of delivering results for the people.

Speaking during an engagement with the Ghanaian community in Ethiopia on Monday, President Mahama underscored the importance of accountability, leadership, and the urgent tasks ahead for his administration.

President Mahama emphasised that leadership comes with significant responsibilities, and those appointed to public office must be prepared to answer to the people they serve. He stressed that public servants must lead by example and be held accountable for the trust placed in them.

“Those of us in leadership must lead by example, we must be prepared to be held accountable, for taking the public trust,” President Mahama stated. “As I have told everybody, if you accept to serve in the public sector, then you must be prepared to answer to the people because it is the people who took you there; you serve at their pleasure.”

He further highlighted that the excitement surrounding appointments, often symbolised by the receipt of a “green letter” from the President, should be tempered by an understanding of the responsibilities that come with such roles.

“Everybody is excited and running—have you got a green letter from the President? The green letter comes with a lot of responsibility and expectation,” he added. “While we hold those who came before us accountable, we should remember that we are also going to be held accountable.”

President Mahama outlined his administration’s key priorities, which include amending the constitution, stabilising the economy, and creating employment opportunities for the youth. He acknowledged that while the tasks ahead are daunting, his administration is determined to lay a strong foundation for Ghana’s future.

“So amending the constitution, holding people accountable for the public trust, and making sure that we stabilise the economy and create the opportunity for our young people to work as quickly as possible, is the task ahead of us,” he said. “We may not be able to complete that process, but at least I am determined that we lay the foundation and put Ghana on the right track.”

President Mahama expressed his determination to ensure that his administration’s efforts lay a solid foundation for future leaders to build upon. He stressed that while the challenges are significant, the focus remains on creating a stable and prosperous Ghana for future generations.

“We may not be able to complete the task, but at least I am determined that we lay the foundation and put Ghana on the right track so that anybody else that takes over can continue and consolidate it,” he emphasised.