Public funding of National Cathedral must stop - John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called for a halt to the public funding of the National Cathedral.
According to him, the construction of the Cathedral cannot constitute a top priority for the government at this time which warranted further injection of scarce public funds.
He also called for a value-for-money audit of the project as he believed it would "open the way for believers who wish to contribute to its construction".
"The public funding of the national cathedral, particularly at this time, must stop. Being a Christian myself, and deeply appreciative of the centrality of God in nation building, I agree with most Ghanaians who believe that the project cannot constitute a top priority of government at this moment, warranting further injection of scarce public funds," he posted on Facebook.
"Because of the non-transparency of the processes and procurements associated with the project, I believe that the cathedral project should be subjected to a value for money audit in other to open the way for believers who wish to contribute to its construction to do so".
Crisis
Mr Mahama's comments come a week after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said Ghana’s economy was in crisis.
The country is currently negotiating a $3 billion (£2.6bn) bailout with the International Monetary Fund which it hopes will grant it access to the international capital markets.
Additionally, consumer inflation topped 37 percent in September, a 21-year peak despite aggressive policy tightening amid surging fuel and food prices.
"By all means the National Cathedral will be built" - President Akufo-Addo
In September, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to building the National Cathedral.
He said the national cathedral project was something dear to his government, stressing that it will be built by all means to the glory and honour of God.
Fundraising
The fundraising efforts by the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral have accrued GH¢31.75 million since 2018 for its construction.
Out of the amount, GH¢2.21 million was contributed by various church denominations.