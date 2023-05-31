Prudential Life pledges to deliver quality services

Raymond Arthur May - 31 - 2023 , 10:00

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana (PLIG) has said it is celebrating nine years of business operation with renewed commitment to deliver quality services to customers.

Accordingly, it said it was focused on creating employment opportunities, providing protection solutions and humanitarian support to the public.

It said, for instance, it had currently employed over 150 staff and 2,000 financial consultants across 10 branches.

A statement issued by the company said since making its first acquisition nine years ago, PLIG had consistently worked to become the fourth largest life insurer in terms of market share.

“Of course, the growth has been as a result of hard work, supported by a unique agency sales model, high compliance and governance standards, innovation in product design and a world-class policy administration system,” the statement said.

It added that PLIG had strategic partnerships with four banks in the country — Standard Chartered Bank, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank and CalBank and that it also had cooperation with MTN, Vodafone, Petra and the Lashibi Funeral Home to bring the benefits of life insurance to more people.

It said its growth hinged on hard work, supported by a unique agency sales model, high compliance and governance standards, innovation in product design and an effective policy administration system.

The statement said the company could boast of the largest number of Million Dollar Roundtable (MDRT) qualifying insurance agents in the country.

In addition to its activities, it said the company launched an Emotional Wellness Policy in October 2020, which included a flexible and remote working policy to enable staff work from home.

Good works

According to the company, it had instituted three pillars in its Environment Social and Governance (ESG) strategy which focused on making health and financial security accessible, stewarding the human impacts of climate change and building social capital.

Through the Prudence Foundation, and in partnership with Junior Achievement, the company teaches pupils between seven and 12 year olds about financial literacy.

The programme, it said, was currently being taught to children in primary schools in various parts of the country.

Additionally, the ESG clubs in high schools and universities trained young people and created awareness of climate, social development and inclusion.

In June 2022, Prudential Ghana partnered with an organisation to distribute 5,000 seedlings to schools and students adopted the trees and were guided to take care of the seedlings to maturity.

In alleviating the impact of COVID-19, PLIG partnered with United Way Ghana, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the University of Ghana, School of Languages, the Ghana Cardiothoracic Centre and the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre to fund COVID-19 relief projects worth $180,000.

This initiative, which benefited over thousands of people, was done through the PLIG’s community investment arm, Prudence Foundation.

Support

The statement said as part of the company’s annual Valentine’s Day festivities, PLIG had since 2019, presented chocolate and other needs to children on admission at health facilities such as the 37 Military Hospital, Princess Marie Hospital in Accra, the Narh-Bita Hospital in Tema, the Asokwa Children’s Hospital and Komfo Anokye Hospital both in Kumasi.



“Our PruRide Accra, Ghana’s topmost urban cycling race which is patronised by cycling enthusiasts each year, has promoted a healthy lifestyle and highlighted cycling as a sport,” the PLIG said in its statement.

The company said the proceeds from ticket sales, donor and sponsorship contributions had been donated to the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) for the purpose of performing corrective open-heart surgery for children with congenital heart diseases.

“Prudential values the investment in education of our future leaders.

We have sponsored the Prudential National Science and Math Quiz Star Award for the last four years, rewarding over 200 schools that obtained a perfect score in Round Three of the quiz, with a cash prize,” the PLIG added.

Again, the company said it had, in partnership with the University of Cape Coast (UCC), the University for Development Studies (UDS) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), to award five performing Actuarial Science graduates.





