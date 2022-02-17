Prudential Bank, TN Delfah Limited show love to Kanda Cluster of Schools on Val’s Day

The Prudential Bank Limited, in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),marked this year’s National Chocolate Day celebration when it spend time with nearly 1,000 students and pupils of the Kanda Cluster of Schools.
The bank, in collaboration with the TN Delfah Ghana Limited, an indigenous cocoa processing company and producers of the Golden Pod brand of chocolate, served the pupils and students with hot chocolate beverages, bread and bars of Golden Tree Chocolate.The TN Delfah, the winner of the National Cocoa Award for 2021, produces both natural cocoa powder and chocolate products.Follow @Graphicgh
Distribution
A team of Ghana Cocoa Board officials, led by Ms Pearl Gawu, was present at the event to assist with the distribution of the items to the children.
The Executive Head of Business of the Prudential Bank, Mr Ebow Quayson, who led the team, said the bank was happy to collaborate with the TN Delfah Limited to highlight the strides made by local companies in the area of adding value to Ghana’s cocoa.
"The chocolate beverage being served today is Golden Pod chocolate locally processed by the TN Delfah Limited, a cherished customer of the Prudential Bank. It shows that given the needed support, local companies can produce international standard chocolate and compete in the international market," he said.
The Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs of the bank, Mrs Akosua Boahen, said as the country celebrated National Chocolate Day, the bank saw it as an opportunity to show love to the pupils and students who were the bedrock of Ghana’s future.
She advised the pupils and students to be obedient to their teachers and take their studies seriously.
That, she said, was the surest way to excel in their studies and become responsible adults.
Education
“As a bank, we place a strong premium on education. You are our neighbours and we deem it right to come and spend the day of love with you," she said.
The Chief Executive of the TN Delfah Limited, Mr Noah Amenya, gave an exposition on the benefits of drinking cocoa daily and advised the students to spread the good news.
The School Improvement Support Officer, Mr Rashid Musah and the Deputy Director in charge of Monitoring and Supervision, Ghana Education Service of the Ayawaso West Municipality, Mrs Kate Manubea Addo who met the team, expressed appreciation to them for the kind gesture and advised the children to remember the show of love and also pass it on to others in future.
Mr Rashid Musah and Mrs Kate Addo implored other corporate bodies and individuals to emulate the Prudential Bank's gesture and show love to the students.