Prudential Bank supports UCC-SRC

Daily Graphic Sep - 16 - 2023 , 13:43

Prudential Bank Limited (PBL) has donated GH¢20,000 to the Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to support its 60th anniversary celebrations.

The donation was in response to a request made to the Bank by the SRC President, Latif Lawrence Jorhowie, to support the planned activities for the UCC-SRC's 60th anniversary celebrations.

The Cape Coast Branch Manager of the bank, Eric Sarpong Appau, said the bank considered it fitting to continue to strengthen the long-lasting relationship between it had with the SRC.

He added that the bank, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), had also supported the Students' Financial Support Office (StuFSO) to assist needy but brilliant students of the university.

Mr Appau reaffirmed Prudential Bank's commitment to supporting the SRC whenever required.

The Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Eugene Kofour Marfo Darteh, who received the cheque on behalf of the SRC, expressed profound gratitude to the management and staff of Prudential Bank for their continuous support.

He, therefore, appealed to other charitable corporate bodies to emulate the example set by the financial institution.