GNPC to pitch game changing project at petroleum conference

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Sep - 16 - 2023 , 13:35

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) will host a pavilion in an attempt to project the nation’s petroleum industry as a pristine sector for business at the upcoming World Petroleum Congress (WPM 2023) to be held in Calgary, Canada.

The corporation will take advantage of the convergence of global oil and gas stakeholders to specifically highlight the commercial viability of the Voltaian Basin Project and its potential to create a unique business opportunity, generate significant revenue for economic development through the establishment of an added energy hub that could provide the much-needed jobs.

In collaboration with the Petroleum Commission, the GNPC will share the nation’s experience in leveraging the advancements in research and technology to establish a healthy balance in exploring its fossil energy resources while pursuing the opportunities presented by the global energy transition.

The WPC is a charitable, UN-accredited non-governmental organisation dedicated to the pursuit of sustainable practice and innovation development regarding the world’s petroleum use and acquisition.

It offers energy professionals and companies across the globe, the opportunity to exchange ideas and opinions on sustainable exploration and production towards the global goal to reach net zero emissions.

Taking centre stage at this year’s edition will be a global call to collaborative action to prioritise good governance and a sustainable energy future for all.

Giving Africa’s unique position of sitting at the confluence of the traditional energy sector and the more carbon-neutral industry, the GNPC is, therefore, poised to participate in defining a realistic, workable path to a net zero future.

Opportunities

General Manager of Strategy and Investment at the GNPC, Dr Kwame Amoah Baah-Nuakoh, said the WPC presented the country with an opportunity to market the availability of credible opportunities to international companies to explore partnership avenues for a sustainable exploitation of the nation’s untapped offshore and onshore hydrocarbon deposits.

That, he said was because the GNPC was at an advanced stage in its prospecting activities in the Voltaian Basin which held a huge potential of finding oil and gas deposits in commercial quantities.

“We are constantly seeking new strategies and safer, more responsible ways to develop our potential fields and we’ll use the platform to invite investors to take advantage of the enormous prospects offered by Ghana’s petroleum sector and partner us to explore the full potential of Ghana’s open blocks,” he said

Earlier this year, the Chief Executive Officer of the GNPC, Opoku-Ahweeneh Danquah, stated that his outfit was continuously evaluating opportunities to leverage its technical competence and financial strength in unlocking the much needed hydrocarbon potential of our sedimentary basins with several blocks across its upstream space available for funding and partnerships.

With other operations such as that in the shallow water GH-WB-01 block under reconnaissance licence, he said the GNPC would seek to attract interest in not just funding, but in knowledge exchange across strategies and technology necessary for successful explorations in the country.

“It is worth noting that Ghana still has a relatively fledgling oil and gas industry and is still learning. We will take advantage of the wealth of resources offered by the WPC to meet training institutions and network with key stakeholders as part of our growth strategy,” Dr Baah-Nuakoh added.

The congress is expected to commence tomorrow, Sunday, September 17, to September 21.