Private Security Organisations partners in ensuring security - Police

The Second in Command of the Private Security Organisations (PSO) Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Antwi Tabi has assured that his outfit will continue to collaborate with private companies to provide protection for all citizens and private businesses.
He said as part of efforts to maintain law and order as well as pursue, apprehend and prosecute offenders, the Police would ensure that its supervisory role over PSOs would remain a primary objective.
Speaking at the launch of the International Security Organisation (ISO-SEC) - Switzerland, a new security training organisation last Wednesday in Accra, DCOP Tabi stated that PSOs were partners of the Police in safeguarding the country.
"The Police Service in line with its national policing plan and achieving its objectives which are informed by its mission and vision statement maintains a closer working relationship with our stakeholders including the Private Security Organisations," DCOP Tabi said.
"In this way, we ensure that all aspects of national activities and economic, political and social objectives of the citizenry are achieved with an emphasis on the security of the whole state".
"We also ensure that our supervisory, monitoring and evaluation of the PSOs help in providing protection to all citizens and for people in the country to transact business with corporate organisations like the banks, hospitals, schools as well as other institutions which patronize PSOs without infringement on their rights under the 1992 constitution of Ghana".
Launch
Dr Kwesi Biney, the Country Director of Royal Kingdom Security Network Limited, the accredited representative of the ISO-SEC in Ghana, said the launch was timely as it was happening when the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was putting in place measures to combat the terrorist threat in the sub-region.
He said the ISO-SEC which will run courses for professionally certified security personnel is recognized and affiliated with the United Nations with registration number 534475.
Dr Biney also noted that the organisation will not duplicate the functions of the Police but rather "build on steps already taken by all statutory security agencies and other stakeholders, as part of the overall strategy towards growth, renaissance and sustainable security, safety and peaceful development".
He added: "The recurrence of violence, robberies, kidnapping, abduction within countries we have already classified under the post-conflict list is a clarion call for all of us to do more to build and consolidate peace, security and safety, as well as activate our preventive capacities to ensure that conflict is prevented in the first place to ensure peace, security and safety.
"The launching of iso-sec today shall be a testimony to ensure a paradigm shift, which has the potential of accomplishing multiple results including security consciousness of citizens and maximization of unemployment. By promoting Ghana and sub-regional solidarity and mutual assistance through professional certified security training, we are at the same time giving meaning to regional integration".
DCOP Tabi also welcomed the operations of ISO-SEC, adding that the Police Service was hopeful of a fruitful partnership in the future.
Courses
Courses that will be run by the ISO-SEC include Hostage and Kidnapping Negotiations, Behavioral Analysis and Prediction Screening, Intelligence and Deception, Community Policing and IT Essentials for Cyber Security Analysts.