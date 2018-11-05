Prince Charles' visit to a cocoa farm at Kona in Ashanti

The visiting Prince of Wales, Prince Charles on Sunday paid a working visit to a cocoa farm at Kona in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region as part of his four-day tour in Ghana
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Prince Charles has been a long-time advocate for sustainable farming and used the visit to experience how sustainable cocoa is done in Ghana.
The Farm
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
With his main focus on cash crops, Brefo has been farming cocoa in the last seven years on a 27-acre land.
Prince Charles did not make any audible statement to the hearing of the media but nodded his head as he interacted with Brefo.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Prince Charles did not make any policy statement but appeared to have been encouraged and impressed with
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will end their working visit to Ghana on Tuesday.
Agyen Brefo is one of the over 400,000 farmers who