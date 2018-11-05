Prince Charles' visit to a cocoa farm at Kona in Ashanti

BY: Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor
Agyen Brefo explaining the process of drying cocoa beans to the Prince of Wales at his farm
Agyen Brefo explaining the process of drying cocoa beans to the Prince of Wales at his farm

The visiting Prince of Wales, Prince Charles on Sunday paid a working visit to a cocoa farm at Kona in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region as part of his four-day tour in Ghana.

The elated and apparently lost for words Agyen Brefo, the 42-year-old Kona based mixed crop farmer, who had the rare and memorable experience of the visit to his farm by the Prince of Wales was singled out for praise for the sustainable manner in which he produced his crops.

Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana

Prince Charles has been a long-time advocate for sustainable farming and used the visit to experience how sustainable cocoa is done in Ghana.

The Farm


Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana

With his main focus on cash crops, Brefo has been farming cocoa in the last seven years on a 27-acre land.

Aside cash crops, the farmer also focuses on poultry, Guinea fowl, sugar cane and a chain of locally demand crops in line with Ghana's food security policy.

Prince Charles did not make any audible statement to the hearing of the media but nodded his head as he interacted with Brefo.

for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana

Prince Charles did not make any policy statement but appeared to have been encouraged and impressed with Brefo's achievement in seven years.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will end their working visit to Ghana on Tuesday.

Agyen Brefo is one of the over 400,000 farmers who have been benefiting from investments in training in good agronomic practices over the years supported by Kuapa Kokoo.