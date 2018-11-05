‘Handle traumatised children with care’

Social workers and caregivers drawn from some orphanages in the Greater Accra Region have been advised to step up their ways of handling children with traumatic conditions in order to prevent the situation from escalating
.
The participants were drawn from Osu Children’s Home, Madina Day
The three-day training, which attracted about 40 participants opened with the treatment of topics such as definition of traumatic stress, types of traumatic stress, how children respond to trauma, managing emotional hot spots, effects of trauma reminders, how to help children identify and cope with trauma reminders, transcending trauma and role of caregivers.
Other topics treated were therapeutic crisis intervention, goals of crisis intervention, encouraging positive relationships, skills building, behaviour support techniques, goals of emotional first aid, strategies for emotional first aid, understanding aggressive behaviours, immediate response priorities, verbal strategies and
Effects of trauma
Speaking at the event, founder of the Charlene’s Angels Foundation, Mia Henson noted that children with trauma are very unique people adding one thing that social workers needed to understand with children with trauma was that it can stagnate their mental development preventing them from developing into full potential adults.
Mrs Henson, a social worker and a graduate of the Morgan State University in the United States, added that the training was a community-based programme meant to help
“The whole project was about giving information to caregivers and social workers to enable them
I spoke a lot about stigmas in the community so you see
Experiences
Manageress of the Osu Children’s Home, Christiana Addo, who shared her experience after the training noted the programme had enlightened them thanking the organisers for the support.
“We had a three-day training programme about handling trauma issues with children and as workers of this facility we have realised that it was so helpful in the sense that we have been equipped with the necessary information on how to handle a child who enters this facility with trauma,” she said.
She added: “I also learnt that it is not good to impose your ideas on the child but solve the issue from the child’s perspective and make available everything that can help the child cope better with the new environment to help them come out healthy mentally, emotionally and physically.”
For her part, Manageress of the La Neighbourhood Early Childhood Development Centre, Mrs Lisa Okyere said: “In fact this programme has really been beneficial because I deal with issues of juveniles and children who are in trauma or stressful situations so the programme has enlightened me and I have