Presidential staffer, others fingered in fishy mining deals

A presidential staffer and Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM),
Mr. Charles Cromwell Bissue, has been fingered as the foremost turncoat against efforts by President Akufo-Addo to weed out illegal mining in the country .
He is captured in a secretly recorded video receiving wads of cash to facilitate the speedy ‘clearance’ of a mining company in order that it can begin mining as soon as possible, and is heard in the video instructing his subordinates over the phone to “fast track” the processing of the company’s documents.
Several others connected to the work of the
There are security operatives, informants and go-betweens who offer to provide the company with information on the movements of a security
The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, comprising the ministries of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI); Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR); Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD); Chieftaincy & Religious Affairs; Regional Re-Organisation and Development; Water and Sanitation; Interior; Defence; and Information, was commissioned in March 2017 by President Akufo-Addo to sanitise artisanal and small-scale mining in the country as well as develop a roadmap towards lifting an indefinite ban on small scale mining that lasted about 21 months.
The committee is chaired by Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.
In addition, President Akufo-Addo also set up a joint security
The ban and subsequent setting up of the committee, which were widely endorsed nationwide, followed widespread devastation of farmlands and river bodies by small scale and illegal mining activities.
It was suggested at the time that if nothing was done to reverse the devastation, Ghana was soon going to have to import potable water as the country’s rivers risked imminent ‘death’.
However, allegations have been rife in recent times of the suspected complicity of some government appointees in facilitating the clandestine operations of illegal mining firms much against the national effort to
Those allegations have, as expected, been met with vehement rebuttals usually by those accused of complicity, or their associates.
But with the latest development as captured in Part One of Anas’ Galamsey Fraud, it appears government has more on its hands to do to achieve that national objective.