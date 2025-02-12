Next article: Electoral commission announces re-run of Council of State Elections in North East and Ashanti Regions

President Mahama departs for Germany

GNA Feb - 12 - 2025 , 20:45 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama Wednesday afternoon left Accra for the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

The President, who will be away from February 12 to Monday, February 17, will also be attending the African Union (AU) Conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Speaking to the press prior to the President’s departure, at the Jubilee Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State in-charge of Government Communications, said President Mahama was the Chairman of the Tana Forum, a security think tank concerned about evolving strategies to enhance African security.

He said in a fast-evolving complex geopolitical environment where security was high on the agenda, it was necessary for the voices of prominent African leaders to be heard on the subject.

He said President Mahama would be participating in the opening forum of the Munich Security Conference.

He said while in Munich, the President was scheduled to have bilateral discussions with a number of world leaders and organizations on a broad range of issues, mostly centring on mutual cooperation between Ghana and the respective countries and how they could strengthen ties with the international community in general.

Mr Ofosu said in addition to that, the President would be speaking at a side event organized by the TANA Forum.

“And as chair, he will be outlining his vision and perspectives on the emerging security challenges on the continent and beyond,” Mr Ofosu said.