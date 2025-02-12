Featured

Electoral commission announces re-run of Council of State Elections in North East and Ashanti Regions

GraphicOnline Feb - 12 - 2025 , 18:58 2 minutes read

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the Council of State elections in the North East and Ashanti regions will be re-run on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The decision comes after a tie in the North East Region and a disruption caused by thugs in the Ashanti Region during the initial voting process.

In a press release issued on February 12, 2025, the EC explained that the re-run in the North East Region is necessary because the top two candidates each secured six votes, resulting in a tie.

“There was a tie in the Election in the North East Region. The top two candidates each had six (6) votes. As such, the Election has to be re-run,” the statement read.

In the Ashanti Region, the election was marred by violence, as thugs disrupted the process, preventing its conclusion.

The EC has since taken steps to ensure a peaceful re-run by engaging security agencies. “The Commission has written to the Ghana Police Service and copied the National Election Security Taskforce to heighten security at the venues of the elections to prevent any disruptions,” the release stated.

The Commission is determined to avoid a repeat of the disruptions that occurred in the Ashanti Region, which not only delayed the electoral process but also raised concerns about the safety of voters and officials.

The Council of State is a key advisory body to the President of Ghana, and its members are elected from each of the country’s 16 regions.

The re-run in the North East and Ashanti regions is crucial to ensuring that these regions are adequately represented in the Council. The outcome of the elections will have implications for governance and policy advice at the national level.