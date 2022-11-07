President confers with lawyers on economy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has engaged the leadership of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) as part of his broad-based consultations with various stakeholders to find solution to the economic crisis in the country.
The President met with the GBA executive, led by its President, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday and told the team that it was no secret that the country was in considerable difficulties with its economy for which the government was finding an antidote to.
In that regard, he said, the government had decided to, among other measures, approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to solicit its assistance to put the balance of payments and the public finances of the country back on an even keel.
Beyond that, President Akufo-Addo said, other measures that the government needed to take would also be encapsulated in the 2023 budget and economic policy of the government.
Consultations
The President said considering the very sensitive and difficult situation the country found itself in, for whatever policy the government pursued to be really meaningful and impactful, the consultations that had to go into making the budget should be as broad-based as possible.
“So the last two weeks, I have been meeting various stakeholders of the Ghanaian economy and you are one of the nation’s civil society organisations in the country and so the consultations could not be completed without meeting with you to get your take,” President Akufo-Addo pointed out.
He expressed delight over the team attending upon him, saying that would help share some ideas on the way forward for the country.
“So essentially it is part of these broad consultations that I am undertaking prior to concluding both the IMF negotiations as well as the budget that we have to present by the end of this month to the country,” President Akufo-Addo said.
The President and the GBA executive later held a meeting behind closed doors.