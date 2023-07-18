President Akufo-Addo on state visit to Portugal and Italy

Kweku Zurek Jul - 18 - 2023 , 06:52

In a diplomatic move aimed at strengthening ties between Ghana and Europe, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has embarked on a state visit to Portugal and Italy.

The President's visit comes in response to an invitation from Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and marks an important step in promoting bilateral relations and exploring avenues for cooperation.

Accompanied by a delegation of high-ranking officials, including the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister for Defence, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Education, Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Minister for Agriculture, Hon. Bryan Acheampong, President Akufo-Addo departed Ghana on Monday, July 17, 2023.

During his stay in Lisbon, the Ghanaian President will participate in the EurAfrican Forum, an event organized by the Portuguese government. Set to take place on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the forum aims to foster dialogue and collaboration between European and African countries.

Following his engagements in Portugal, President Akufo-Addo will proceed to Italy to attend the fourth ECAM Annual Summit as a keynote speaker.

The European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM) has extended an invitation to the Ghanaian President, recognizing his leadership and expertise in African affairs. The summit, scheduled for July 23-24, 2023, will provide an opportunity for President Akufo-Addo to address key stakeholders and highlight Ghana's commitment to regional development.

In addition to the summit, President Akufo-Addo is set to meet with Italian Prime Minister, H.E. Giorgia Meloni, to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two nations. The meeting is expected to touch upon various areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, and cultural exchanges.

President Akufo-Addo's visit demonstrates Ghana's commitment to expanding its global partnerships and fostering meaningful collaborations. It is anticipated that these engagements will yield positive outcomes for both Ghana and its European counterparts.

The President is scheduled to return to Ghana on Monday, July 24, 2023. In his absence, Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will assume the duties of the presidency in accordance with Article 60 (8) of the Constitution.