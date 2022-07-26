President Akufo-Addo lists seven benefits of the national cathedral

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has listed seven benefits that will be derived upon the completion of the national cathedral project.
According to him, the cathedral will fill a missing link in the nation's spiritual architecture by providing a formal space for religious activities of the state.
Addressing the symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar at the Christ the King Church today in Accra, the President also stated that the national cathedral designed by Sir David Adjaye will;
1. Provide an inter-denominational space for worship
2. Will place God at the centre of nation-building efforts
3. Provide an official venue of worship for state occasions in a predominantly Christian nation
4. Serve as a fulcrum for propagating the Christian faith
5. Unify the Christian Community
6. Serve as a tribute to religious liberty
7. More importantly, it will serve as our collective thanksgiving to the Almighty for the blessings he has bestowed on our nation, sparing us the ravages of civil war that have bedevilled the histories of virtually all our neighbours and the outbreaks of mass epidemics.