President Akufo-Addo inaugurates Bolga-Ouaga electricity project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the 225 kilovolts Bolgatanga to Ouagadougou Power Interconnection Project, following which Ghana can now supply up to 100 megawatts (MW) of power directly to Burkina Faso.
Present at the ceremony was the President of Burkina Faso, Mr Roach Marc Christian Kabore.
Speaking at the ceremony, President Akufo-Addo said the successful completion of the project was a credit to the strong bonds of friendship and co-operation that existed between Ghana and Burkina Faso.
He said the execution of the project was one of the priority projects of the West African Power Pool, adding that the project had also achieved the objective of strengthening regional integration under ECOWAS protocols and the realisation of a Regional Electricity Market.
West African Power Pool
In his address at the ceremony, the Minister of Energy, Mr John-Peter Amewu, contended that considering the huge financial outlay for electricity infrastructure, particularly power generation infrastructure, it was appropriate that such facilities were shared within the sub-region.
“Implementation of regional projects such as this 225kv Bolgatanga-Ouagadougou Interconnection will allow for the export of power from Ghana to Burkina Faso to serve the purpose of the creation of the West African Power Pool,” he reiterated.
Mr Amewu expressed the hope that upon full completion of the 330kv Aboadze-Prestea-Kumasi-Bolgatanga transmission backbone project, the target of 100MW of power to Burkina Faso would be achieved.
Adequate capacity
“Ghana currently has adequate capacity for cross-border transmission to neighbouring countries. Let us, therefore, continue to engage one another to make the necessary investments in order to put up the infrastructure that will enable us to utilise the resources within the region to push the industrial agenda of our countries,” he added.
Mr Amewu urged power utility companies in West Africa to intensify their collaboration in the development of projects under the West Africa Power Pool, urging that “countries within the region should create the necessary atmosphere in order to attract investments in pursuit of common projects”.