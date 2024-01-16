President Akufo-Addo attends World Economic Forum in Davos; NAM Conference in Uganda

Donald Ato Dapatem Jan - 16 - 2024 , 09:23

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Accra on Monday to attend the 2024 Edition of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He is attending the global meeting at the invitation of the Founder and Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum, Prof. Klaus Schwab.

The forum is being held from Tuesday, January 16 to Friday, January 19.

The Davos Meeting has become an iconic global forum, which brings together world leaders in politics, business, finance and academia to deliberate on matters affecting the global community.

A statement from the Presidency said President Akufo-Addo would leave Davos for Kampala, Uganda, to participate in the 2024 Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which is being held on the theme “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence".

The Non-Aligned Movement has its origins from what has been referred to as the first large-scale Asian–African or Afro–Asian Conference, held from April 18 to 24th in 1955.

It is popularly known as the Bandung Conference (taking on the name of the City where it was held – Bandung, Indonesia).

Upon leaving Uganda, President Akufo-Addo will then attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Liberia, Joseph Boakai in Monrovia, Liberia.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta and officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Presidency.

The President will return to Ghana on Monday, January 22, 2024, and in his absence, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.