84th anniversary celebration: Odorgonno SHS students embark on walk

Emmanuel Bonney Jan - 16 - 2024 , 09:13

Students of the Odorgonno Senior High School in Accra last Saturday embarked on a walk as part of activities marking the 84th anniversary of the school.

They began the walk from the school’s premises through to the Awoshie Highway, Odorkor, Busia Highway, Kwashieman and then back to the school.

Clad in their anniversary tee shirts, the students who were escorted by police personnel, were also led by a KIA vehicle mounted with a sound system dishing out some tunes.

Ambulance

Accompanying them was an ambulance to deal with any emergency.

After the exercise, the headmaster of the school, Patrick Mensah, said the walk was to create public awareness and also to exercise ahead of the grand celebration on January 27.

“For a long time due to the packed activities, we have not engaged in such a long walk, so we did that to keep fit and to draw public awareness of our anniversary,” he said.

Other activities as part of the anniversary, he said, included an inter-house debate, clean-up exercise and a home coming.

The founder’s day celebration, he said, would be on the 25th followed by the speech and prize-giving day on January 27.

Significant

Mr Mensah said the anniversary was quite significant to the stakeholders of the school which had produced some great personalities.

The school’s performance, he said, had surged quite recently and would provide the current crop of students an opportunity to interact with old students to boost their moral and encourage them to sit up.

Regarding the state of the school, he said authorities were under pressure in view of the high demand for admission.

Mr Mensah said the school’s limitation was the science laboratory and so management was waiting for the project to commence after receiving assurances.

As regards discipline, he said that was the hallmark of the school.

“We are now trying to psych the Form Ones up to take away the junior high school attitude and pick up the SHS attitude.

But for the Form Twos and Threes, we are on top and things are moving on well,” he emphasised, and charged stakeholders, especially parents to do their best to support their children.