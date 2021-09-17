Police Service celebrates Bono East Anti-Robbery Taskforce

The Bono East Regional Anti-Robbery Taskforce is the toast of the Police Administration following its work in fighting all forms of robberies in the region.
The Administration in a Facebook post Thursday, said the taskforce led by Superintendent Al-Meyao Abass Kwarasey, has per its aggressive operations in the area and other regions drastically reduced highway robberies and other serious offences in the last month.
“Their intelligence-led operations holistically cut across the region with mounted presence and constant patrols on the routes of Techiman-Kintampo-Buipe, Kintampo-New Longoro-Techiman, Kintampo-Zamrama-Prang-Yeji and Atebubu-Kwame Danso-Kajeji among others”, the post said.
“Today, the Police Administration (PA) wants to commend and celebrate the Anti-Robbery Taskforce (ART) led by Superintendent Al-Meyao Abass Kwarasey for their work in fighting all forms of robbery in the Bono East Region.
“Their operational work, which is one of the initiatives of the current PA, has been adequately complemented by the Bono East Regional Command led by DCOP Moses Asabagna Atibillah and the Command is duly commended as well.”
The post, with accompanying photos of members of the taskforce in action, explained that “As part of their operations, the team regularly meets chiefs and members of the communities in the region to deepen the partnership in a collective effort to fight crime”, and while the chiefs and people for their support and cooperation in combatting crime, the Administration reminded all that “Fighting crime remains a partnership and the police are deeply committed to fighting crime with the help of the public.”