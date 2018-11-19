Police picks 2 suspects in Tema pharmacy robbery

Police in Tema
have picked up two suspects in connection with the October 28, 2018 robbery incident at the Top Up Pharmacy at Tema Community Four .
The two, Daniel Boachie Yiadom alias Aso and Joseph Nartey are believed to have been involved in the incident which saw the robbers bolt with an undisclosed amount of money, mobile phones and other personal items belonging to the staff.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Three armed men dressed in helmets stormed a pharmacy shop at Tema Community Four and made away with their sales and other valuables.
CCTV Footage
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
The incident, which was recorded on the pharmacy’s Closed Circuit Television (CCTV), captured the moment the three robbers arrived on two motorbikes, entered the shop and held the two female attendants on duty at gunpoint.
The incident happened at about
Footages from the CCTV showed the robbers forcing the attendants to lie on the floor while they ransacked the tills holding monies and seized mobile phones.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
The Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police,(DCOP) Mr Edward Johnson Mr Akrofi-Oyirifi disclosed this at a media briefing in Tema on Monday.