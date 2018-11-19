Govt directs Police to interdict 21 personnel involved in Manso-Nkwanta shooting

The government has directed the Police Administration to interdict and begin formal criminal investigations into the conduct of 21 police personnel involved in a shooting incident which resulted in the death of seven persons at Manso-Nkwanta within the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region
.
According to a statement signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the report presented to the government did not contain any facts to the effect that the deceased persons were armed robbers who engaged in an exchange of fire with the Police.
The statement added that government in consultation with the families and community leaders will provide support for the dependents of the deceased persons.
"3) According to the report, there were no facts before the committee to establish that the deceased persons were armed robbers who engaged in
" 4) Government upon a careful study of the report, has decided as follows;
a) the twenty-one (21) police personnel involved in the incident who have been found to be the principal suspects be interdicted by the Police administration and be subjected to formal police criminal investigation into the matter.
b) in the interim, Government in consultation with the families and community leaders will provide support for dependents of the deceased persons".
The fact-finding committee was comprised of; Justice Obeng Diawuo (Justice of the High Court), Right Reverend Professor Osei-Safo Kantanka (Methodist Bishop), Sheik Ahmed Seidu (Executive Secretary, Office of the Regional Chief Imam), Mr David Adu-Osei (Ashanti Regional BNI Commander) and Mrs Emelia Ayebensu Botchway (Acting Ashanti Regional Coordinating Director).
Read the entire statement below;
