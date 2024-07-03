Featured

Police hunt for suspect who shot three people dead at Bamiekrom near Mankranso

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Jul - 03 - 2024 , 14:07

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the shooting of three people by suspect Osman Majeed at Bamiekrom near Mankranso in the Ashanti Region.

The police on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, received information to the effect that the suspect had shot three people claiming they were part of a group that had come to attack him.

The police in a statement published on its social media dated July 2, 2024, said a police team was deployed to the scene of the incident to convey the bodies of the three deceased persons to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

"Exhibits retrieved from the scene include one motorbike, 8 spent cartridges and four cutlasses," the police statement explained, adding that "Efforts are underway to locate suspect Osman Majeed who is currently at large."

The police also urged members of the community to remain calm as investigation into the incident continues to get the perpetrator arrested to face justice.