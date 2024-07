Previous article: Police hunt for suspect who shot three people dead at Bamiekrom near Mankranso

Herbert Krappa nominated as Minister of State at Energy Ministry

Nana Konadu Agyeman Jul - 03 - 2024 , 13:56

Deputy Minister of Energy, Herbert Krappa has been nominated as a Minister of State at the Ministry of Energy.

The Speaker of Parliament made this known in Parliament on Wednesday when he read a communication from the Presidency about the appointment.

more to follow...