34 students from UG receive GH¢100,000 scholarship from TECNO

Graphic.com.gh Jul - 03 - 2024 , 14:22

Thirty-four students from the University of Ghana’s College of Humanities have received a scholarship package worth GH¢100,000 from TECNO.

This follows a memorandum of agreement between TECNO and the College of Humanities dedicated towards supporting brilliant students facing financial challenges, particularly those pursuing STEM subjects.

The National Channel Manager of TECNO Mobile Ghana, Mr. Ernest Sonkor expressed said TECNO felt “incredibly proud” to be assisting deserving students with scholarship.

The Provost of the College of Humanities at the University of Ghana,

Professor Daniel Frimpong Ofori commended TECNO for its invaluable support. "This scholarship programme is a significant step towards nurturing the next generation of Ghanaian scholars and innovation pioneers. The College of Humanities is proud to partner with TECNO in this endeavor, and we are confident that these scholarships will have a lasting impact on the lives of the recipients."