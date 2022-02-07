Police, Fire Service clear Aburi Junction - Nsawam road

Personnel from the Police and Ghana National Fire Service at Nsawam in the Eastern Region have successfully cleared an articulated truck which veered off the road at Aburi Junction and crashed into three taxis and blocked the Nsawam road.
The incident which happened on Monday, February 7, 2022, resulted in heavy traffic congestion on that stretch of the road.
Following the accident, personnel from the Nsawam MTTD and Ghana National Fire Service went to the scene to control the situation.
The police also advised motorists to use the Nsawam - Suhum bypass as they worked to clear the road.
The police in a statement said all the vehicles involved in the accident have been removed, hence allowing the Police to open the road to normal traffic flow.