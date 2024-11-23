Next article: ECG urges prepaid customers to top up to last one month ahead of system upgrade

Police arrest Wontumi TV/Radio presenter for alleged false news about elections

GraphicOnline Nov - 23 - 2024 , 16:36

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Kumasi-based radio and television presenter, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, for allegedly publishing false news, an offence under Section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The arrest, announced by the Police in a statement on Saturday, November 23, 2024, follows the circulation of a video on social media showing Oheneba Nana Asiedu making claims deemed misleading regarding the upcoming December 7 general elections.

According to the police, the video, recorded in the studios of Wontumi FM in Kumasi, depicts the presenter encouraging voters to cast their ballots for presidential candidates on separate days—a statement described by authorities as "false and likely to disturb public peace."

Oheneba Nana Asiedu was invited by the police to assist with investigations and is currently in custody. A police statement confirmed that the case would be presented before the court for legal proceedings.

A separate statement highlighted the potential dangers of such misinformation during a politically sensitive period, stressing the critical role of accurate and responsible communication in maintaining public peace.

The Ghana Police Service has cautioned the general public, particularly media practitioners, about the serious implications of spreading unverified or false information.

