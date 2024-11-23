Featured

ECG urges prepaid customers to top up to last one month ahead of system upgrade

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued an urgent notice to customers using Nuri Prepaid Meters, advising them to top up their meter credit sufficiently to last at least one month.

This measure is to prevent vending disruptions during an ongoing upgrade of the Standard Transfer Specifications (STS) metering systems, which includes the Nuri Prepayment system.

In an announcement released on Saturday, November 23, 2024, ECG highlighted the critical nature of the upgrade, which aims to ensure uninterrupted vending services for customers.

“This is a crucially mandatory STS upgrade designed to ensure uninterrupted vending service,” ECG stated, urging customers to cooperate by topping up their meters in advance.

Support for customers

The company assured customers of its readiness to facilitate the upgrade process and encouraged them to reach out for assistance if needed.

“For your convenience and the immediate upgrade of your Nuri Prepayment meters, please call our call centre on 0302 611611 or contact us via our social media platforms (ECGghOfficial) for expedited action,” the statement said.

The STS upgrade is part of ECG’s efforts to modernise its infrastructure and enhance service delivery. By ensuring that customers’ meters are compatible with the latest vending protocols, the upgrade seeks to streamline the electricity payment process and reduce potential disruptions.

The company has called on customers to comply with the advisory and assist in making the exercise a success.

The latest ECG announcement comes after some customers reported challenges with recharging their Nuri meters during the week.

