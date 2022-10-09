Police arrest Nana Agradaa over alleged money doubling scam

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa following allegations that she is behind a money-doubling scam.
The suspect also known as Mama Pat is currently assisting the police with investigations.
"Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation," the Police said in a statement.
The announcement of her arrest comes less than 24 hours after the Police commenced an investigation into an alleged money-doubling scam allegedly perpetrated against some members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra, by the founder, Nana Agradaa.
This was after some members of the church complained about the alleged scam in different posts on social media.
Graphic Online understands that some members of the church thronged the premises of the Heaven Way Church in Weija to demand their money with videos of the incident being widely circulated on social media.
Alleged scam
Popularly known as Nana Agradaa, the fetish priestess turned evangelist in a television broadcast (below) allegedly promised to donate Ghc300,000 to members of her congregation in October to establish businesses, rent, medical bills and meet other needs.
The advert #Agradaa put out that got church members trooping to Heaven Chapel to give her money for the alleged money doubling scam. Police commence investigations into alleged money-doubling scam https://t.co/kEjnL9GWe8 pic.twitter.com/hWR8z2J4ab— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) October 9, 2022
She said she will give away the money during an all-night service on Friday.
Some persons on hearing her announcement allegedly sent her money to double for them.
However, on the day they came to the church premises to receive their doubled money, the preacher allegedly left the church premises without fulfilling her promise.
In videos that have since been widely circulated on social media, some of the disappointed church members are seen complaining that they have been scammed.
The Police in a separate statement on Saturday, October 8, 2022, urged alleged victims to desist from taking the law into their own hands as investigations were ongoing.
Conversion to Christianity
In April 2021, Agradaa said she had converted to Christianity and denounced her "sika gari" deity, said to have money doubling powers in various broadcast she showcased on television on her Thunder and Ice1 TV stations.
The stations were shut down by the National Communications Authority (NCA) for operating without authorisation.
She was arrested after a joint team of officers from the police and National Security, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority, raided the premises of her two TV stations at Kasoa in the Central Region.
Nana Agradaa was said to have admitted to the illegality, and was placed in police custody initially to assist with further investigations.
The team also seized equipment used in the transmission of television signals from both stations.
Her arrest was part of an operation that led to the closure of 49 television stations without authorisation in Ghana in a single day.
In June 2021, she was sentenced to a fine of GH¢36,000 for operating a television channel without licence and GH¢10,000 displaying charlatanic materials.