'Gunman' in street fight video is a policeman, he has been interdicted - Police

The police have said that preliminary findings have shown the person who was seen wielding a weapon in a video on social media at the weekend is a police Sergeant stationed at the Central Regional Police Command.
The Police say he has been interdicted, and the pistol has been retrieved.
The incident reportedly happened in the Winneba area.
He was seen in a video fighting another man in the street while clutching a pistol.
The police say the arrest followed the attention of the police being drawn to the video, which the man was seen wielding a pistol and captured engaging in an argument and a subsequent fight with another person.
"Preliminary findings show that the person who was seen wielding the weapon is a police Sergeant stationed at the Central Regional Police Command", a statement by the police added.
The police said investigation into the incident has commenced.
Investigations
According to the statement, it emerged during investigations that the Police Sgt. had lodged a complaint of assault against some persons he alleges assaulted him, one of whom he claimed was wielding a cutlass.
The police statement adds that both parties will be assisting in investigations.
"The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has also commenced an investigation into the conduct of the police officer. Both the criminal investigation and the professional standards investigation will run concurrently."