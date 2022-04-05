GIFEC trains 240 females in ICT

The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) has concluded a one-week basic Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Entrepreneurial Skills training for two hundred and forty (240) women to enhance their economic lives.
Dubbed “ICT Skills for Entrepreneurial Women Empowerment (ISEWE)”, the training programme which is in its second phase was held within three (3) communities namely, Manhean, Krachi Nchumuru and Abetifi.
It forms part of GIFEC’s ICT Capacity Building and Skills Development programme and is implemented with support from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
The first phase of the training programme was held in 2019 which witnessed the training of one hundred (100) women each in Asumura, Goaso, Asankrangwa and Berekum.
Speaking at the climax at Manhean in the Ga West Municipal, Greater Accra Region, the Administrator (CEO) of GIFEC, Mr. Prince Sefah said “women are the most celebrated of beings around the world for the significant roles they play in society. Therefore, there is the need to involve women more in the national development process”.
He added, that “it is saddening that the participation of women in governance, politics, education, science, and technology is not where it ought to be yet”.
Mr. Prince Sefah said according to UNESCO’s groundbreaking study report – “Cracking the Code: Girls’ and women’s education in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)”, only 35% of STEM students in higher education globally are women. “In this light, therefore, the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD), under the stewardship of Hon. Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and through GIFEC, is making conscious efforts to close the gender digital divide”, GIFEC CEO stated.
Mr. Sefah further stated that GIFEC is the key technical resource and training facilitator of the Girls in ICT Programme of the MoCD, which seeks to encourage and empower girls and young women to consider studies and careers in the growing field of ICTs, enabling both the girls and industry to reap the benefits of greater female participation in the ICT sector.
“Since 2017, about 5,000 girls and 500 Teachers have been trained in basic ICT skills and coding. Preparations are far advanced to train 5,000 more girls and 500 teachers in 5 regions this year”, He stated.
Addressing the participants, the Queen Mother of Manhean, Naa Sakoa I, advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the knowledge and skills acquired to improve their business and their living conditions.
The beneficiaries were presented with certificates for their participation in the training programme.
The purpose of the project is to bring ICTs within reach of rural areas and underprivileged groups, as a vehicle to train disadvantaged girls and women, to acquire literacy skills, numeracy skills, entrepreneurial skills and more importantly, to help the unemployed start and build their own businesses.
The goal of the programme is to expand the digital capabilities and benefits of ICTs to disadvantaged women and girls through capacity building, education, and awareness.