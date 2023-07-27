Police arrest 14 suspects over Mpameso forest disturbances

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Jul - 27 - 2023 , 12:37

Fourteen suspects said to be connected to a clash, which led to the death of two persons at Mpameso Forest near Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region have been arrested by the police.

The suspects have been named by the police as Hafiz Mohammed, Fuseini Mohammed, Abass Abukari, Alhassan Razak, Fuseini Shaibu, Addai Gyebi, Abubakari Issahaku, Seidu Sulemana, Kwabena Yeboah, Alhassan Awal, Enoch Opoku, Ibrahim Issah, Obeng Richard and Ibrahim Adams, according to Police investigation, shot the two deceased persons during the clash while they were guarding a timber concession at Mpameso Forest.

A search conducted on them following their arrest led to the retrieval of eight pump action guns, a cutlass and a knife.

The Police in a statement on Thursday afternoon, July 27, 2023, said all the suspects are currently in Police custody assisting investigation and will be put before court today to face justice.