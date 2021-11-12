Police accuse husband of missing Rhodaline of being behind kidnap

The police have provisionally charged the husband of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staffer of the Lands Commission in Kumasi of being behind her disappearance.
The husband, Dr Wilberforce Aggrey, was put before the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi and accused of kidnapping.
He has provisionally been charged with kidnapping and has been remanded in police custody.
He is expected to re-appear in court on November 25, 2021.
Investigations by the police are still ongoing to determine the whereabouts of Rhodaline, who went missing on August 30, 2021.
According to the police, their investigations have so far revealed a linkage of mobile phone communications to implicate the husband, who is a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.
Rhodaline Amoah-Darko was reported missing after she allegedly left home at Gyenyase in Kumasi on August 30, 2021 and did not return.
After Rhodaline allegedly went missing, the husband reported the incident to the police on September 2, 2021.
Communication from her mobile phone allegedly from suspected kidnappers demanding a ransom emanated from a location (cell tower) close to her residence.
A communication from the husband’s phone reporting the incident to some relatives also emanated from a similar location (cell tower), according to the police per their investigations.
According to the police, the husband has provided incoherent statements on the matter.
The Asokwa District Court has since granted an order for the police to submit Dr Aggrey for a psychiatric examination due to the incoherent statements from him on the matter.
A police prosecutor on Friday told the court that the husband in reporting the case said Rhodaline had been kidnapped from their home and he could not find her.
From the police, per their investigations, the messages from Rhodaline's phone to the husband's phone, and later from the husband's phone to other relatives all emanated from a location (cell tower) near their residence.
Based on that, the husband was invited for interrogation.
According to the prosecutor, Aggrey admitted that he sent those messages from Rhodaline's phone because he was threatened that if he did not do that, his family will be harmed.
He indicated to the police, according to the prosecutor, that he had to send his wife to a place closer to the Volta Lake to ensure that she was safe.
The police said he has since not been able to tell them the location of Rhodaline and that investigations are still ongoing.
He has also not been able to tell where Rhodaline's phone is as of now.
It will be recalled that on October 27, 2021, the police in a press statement indicated that there was no evidence to link the husband to the disappearance of Rhodaline.
"It must be placed on record, that as of today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the Police have no evidence linking Dr. Aggrey to the disappearance of Rhodaline," the police statement indicated.
"Investigations are still ongoing and at this point, we are unable to disclose any information to the public on the matter".
The Police statement further urged people to desist from creating and circulating unconfirmed reports on the case since their actions can impede Police investigations.
"The public shall be fully updated on this issue once investigations are completed. Let us endeavour to respect the privacy of the families involved.
