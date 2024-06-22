Physically challenged students receive support in Offinso

Emmanuel Baah Jun - 22 - 2024 , 09:29

Students with disability of the Physically Challenged Action Foundation at Offinso in the Ashanti Region have been presented with some logistics to aid them in their daily activities.

Advertisement

The items include electric and hand sewing machines, wheelchairs, clutches and leather raw materials for students in shoe and sandal making.

The intervention by Asa Savings and Loans Limited followed a request made to the financial institution by authorities of the school when officials of the company visited the school and the communities to engage with their customers.

“I am lost for words. This is a timely intervention," the Founder of the school, Barimah Antwi, said at a short ceremony to hand over the items to the school at Offinso.

He said with the increasing student population of over 200, such logistics were essential in making life convenient for the students, most of whom were from deprived homes and who might not be able to afford walking aids and startup kits.

He appealed to benevolent organisations and individuals to emulate such kind gestures by lending a hand to persons with disability to be able to acquire hands-on training so that they did not become a burden to society.

“These are our brothers and sisters who through no fault of theirs are challenged,” he said, adding that people must see it as a responsibility to help create decent lives for persons living with disability.

CSR

The Ashanti North Divisional Manager of Asa Savings and Loans Limited, Felix Adedeme, said the gesture formed part of the corporate social responsibility of the financial institution.