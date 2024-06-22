Serene Insurance, UGMC partner to celebrate nurses, midwives

Daily Graphic Jun - 22 - 2024 , 09:15

SERENE Insurance, a leading general insurance company, has partnered the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) to celebrate nurses and midwives for their immense contribution to delivering quality health care and saving lives.

The line-up of activities included an awards night and dinner to honour dedicated and outstanding UGMC nurses and midwives for their hard work and significant contribution to excellent healthcare delivery at the facility and in the country.

The event which was part of activities to commemorate this year's International Day of Nurses and Midwives also recognised First Sky Group, the mother company of Serene Insurance, for supporting UGMC to appreciate its staff.

There was also a health screening exercise for over 100 staff members of Serene Insurance, a public lecture and panel discussion to celebrate the occasion.

Nurses and midwives

The International Day of Nurses and Midwives, observed on May 12 and May 5 respectively, recognises the significant contributions of nurses and midwives to the healthcare sector.

The theme for this year's celebration was: "Our Nurses, Our Future - The Economic Power of Care" for nurses and "Midwives: A Vital Climate Solution" for midwives.

At the event, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Serene Insurance, Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong, commended nurses and midwives for their central role in delivering quality healthcare, particularly to mothers and children.

She applauded retired nursing and midwifery practitioners for paving the way for the profession.