Child labour remains pervasive in Ghana — Challenging Heights

Daily Graphic Jun - 22 - 2024 , 09:38

CHALLENGING Heights, in collaboration with three non-governmental organisations (NGO) partners in northern Ghana, has organised a durbar to commemorate the 2024 World Day Against Child Labour.

The three NGOs are the Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems (RAINS), the Centre for Active Learning and Integrated Development (CALID) and the Centre for Communities Education and Youth Development (CCEYD).

The event, which took place in Tamale was on the theme: “Let's act on our commitments; End child labour”, and was attended by key stakeholders, religious and political leaders, community child protection committee members, teachers and students, among others.

Child labour

The Programmes Director of Challenging Heights, Enock Dery Pufaa, observed that although Ghana had made commendable strides in the fight against child labour, it remained a pervasive social problem.

He referred to the 2021 Population and Housing Census report, which estimated that approximately 230,000 children, or 3.2 per cent of those aged five to 14, were involved in economic activities, while research evidence available showed that there were two million children aged five to 17 engaged in child labour activities, with the situation being more prevalent in rural areas.

“Ghana’s problem is not the absence of laws, policies and frameworks to eliminate child labour. The problem has to do with enforcing the provisions of the policies and laws and that is why this year's theme is very relevant, reiterating the need to act beyond the commitments,” Mr Pufaa said.

Social protection systems

He urged the government to strengthen its social protection systems and intensify its poverty alleviation efforts, stating that children were less likely to be forced into child labour due to basic needs deprivation if the government improved employment opportunities and income-generation capacities of families.

“With 60 per cent of out-of-school children engaged in child labour, initiatives to enhance schooling were crucial to ending child labour,” he added.