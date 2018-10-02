VIDEO: Melania Trump arrives in Ghana

The First Lady of the United States of America, Mrs Melania Trump, has arrived in Ghana today to start a four-country tour of Africa
.
Donald Trump's wife lands in Ghana, Africa today (Image: GETTY)
She will leave Ghana on October 4 and visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt, to promote the First Lady’s ‘Be Best’ campaign, which she launched in May 2018.
The campaign is aimed at promoting the well-being of the youth and also advocates against cyberbullying and drug use, in Africa.
Mrs Trump announced her visit at a reception for spouses of world leaders, held on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly, in New York.
The visit is being organised in partnership with the United States Aid Agency (USAID) and will involve the four countries, described by Mrs Trump as ‘four beautiful and very different countries in Africa’, who have worked closely with the USAID in various areas.
Watch a video of Mrs Melania Trump's arrival below;
On March 20, she met with top executives of technology companies including Amazon, Google, Twitter, Snap and Facebook, to discuss the issue of cyberbullying and how it affects children.
We are taking off for #Africa! So looking forward to visiting #Ghana #Malawi #Kenya & #Egypt as I take #BeBest international. #FLOTUSinAfrica2018 pic.twitter.com/8P7r0evXcU— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 1, 2018
About Mrs Trump
Mrs Trump, born Melanija Knavs in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, on 26th April 1970, is the wife of Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America.