Philanthropist supports Klefe Technical Institute with industrial machines

Alberto Mario Noretti Mar - 19 - 2023 , 16:40

A philantropist, Samuel Korku Ledo on Saturday donated two industrial machines with sewing accessories worth about GH¢10,000 to the Klefe Technical Institute, at Klefe-Demete, near Ho.

He said the gesture was to inspire other public-spirited individuals, corporate bodies and various stakeholders to assist the young institution in a similar manner.

“We must make good efforts on our own in our communities to supplement what the government can also do,” said the financial analyst who is a native of Klefe-Demete.

The Klefe Technical Institute which was established in 2013 now has an enrolment of 65.

Meanwhile, about 120 fresh students are expected to report at the school soon, according to the headmaster, Isaac Yaw Amissah.

He said the school run courses in electrical engineering technology, fashion designing technology, and hospitality and catering management.

Mr Amissah said Klefe Technical Institute which now had five classrooms needed bigger infrastructural facilities to contain the surging students’ population.

He announced that the Klefe community had donated 27-acres to the school for that purpose, therefore, appealed to the public, church groups and business organisations to support the school to expand its structures.

The headmaster expressed gratitude to Mr Ledo for the gesture, saying it would be of immense practical support to the fashion designing technology department of the school.

The Deputy Volta Regional Director of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), Perfect Aku Fiakwadzo said the donation was timely and very encouraging as it signified the appreciation of TVET by some key members of the public.

She pointed out that hands-on skills guaranteed jobs and job-creation opportunities in the contemporary Ghanaian society.

For that matter, Miss Fiakwadzo said, any form of support to the Klefe Technical Institute, such the donation of the industrial machines was a move in the broader national interest.

The chairman of the Klefe Technical Institute Board, Prosper Anewu said the donation was very touching and urged the students and teachers of the school to handle the machines with utmost care so that they could benefit many batches of the school and serve their purpose.