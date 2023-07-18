Philanthropist helps 30,000 in Bunkpurugu, Yunyoo

Mohammed Fugu Jul - 18 - 2023 , 09:08

IT was a moment of joy and merry-making at Nakpanduri in the North East Region last Saturday when a philanthropist presented large quantity of food items and used clothes to more than 30,000 households in the area.

Nanleeb Konlan, through his charity foundation, Yennutoona Foundation, also supported vulnerable groups such as widows, the physically challenged, alleged witches and the aged with farm inputs, cashew seedlings and funds to enable them to work and cater for their needs.

The beneficiaries, most of whom were women and vulnerable persons, trooped to the venue to receive their share of the giveaways.

Residents of the area have been experiencing food crisis and severe hunger every lean season due to the impact of protracted conflicts that rocked the area a few years ago.

Most residents lost their property in those conflicts and have since not recovered from the incident.

Worsening their plight is the current economic hardship occasioned by the global crises as well as shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To alleviate their plight, US-based Mr Konlan, who is an indigene of the area, has been providing assistance to the people each lean season.

Presentation

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, Mr Konlan said the gesture formed part of his annual support to the residents, particularly the vulnerable in areas severely affected by the protracted conflicts.

He said the gesture was made possible because of the support he received from his family, adding that he had also cultivated over 100 acres of maize and sorghum which he used to feed the people every lean season.

Mr Konlan added that through his foundation he had been able to support the women with start-ups through the village savings and loans scheme, saying “ we have about 50 women groups who are supporting one another through the scheme and this is helping them to take care of their children”.

Peace and unity

Aside from that, Mr Konlan, who is a businessman, said he had been able to use his influence to unite the people, lamenting that the conflict had caused havoc in the area for the past years.

He said conflict and peace were mutually exclusive; hence, the need for them to chart a new path for sustained peace to help rebuild the affected communities.

For his part, the Chief of Kambatiak, Fibina John Dinuwaab, commended Mr Konlan for the gesture over the years and called on all well-meaning individuals and organisations to also come to their aid to help alleviate the plight of the people.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the Daily Graphic could not hide their joy and thanked Mr Konlan for his benevolence.

A beneficiary, John Samari, said the gesture had come at the right time because his family of about 10 had exhausted all their foodstuffs and were living on the benevolence of people.