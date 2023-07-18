Controller and Accountant General supports Swedru clinic with drugs

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Jul - 18 - 2023 , 09:23

The Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, has donated drugs worth GH¢15,000 to the St Luke Clinic and Maternity at Akyem Swedru in the Eastern Region.

The donation was in response to a request by the authorities of the clinic to Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, who is a prominent citizen of Akyem Swedru, to help solve the inadequate supply of drugs to the facility.

The items presented on behalf of Mr Kwaning-Bosompem by a family member, Joseph Mensah, included worm expeller, blood tonic, antibiotics and anti-malaria drugs.

A representative of Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, Mr Joseph Mensah, made the presentation on his behalf at a ceremony at Akyem Swedru today.

He advised the management of the clinic to utilise the drugs judiciously, adding that Mr Kwaning-Bosompem had contacted a number of pharmaceutical companies to supply more essential drugs for presentation to the clinic soon.

The midwife in charge of the clinic, Cecilia Appiah, who received the drugs, praised the gesture of the donor and said the items had come at the appropriate time.

She appealed to Mr Kwaning-Bosompem to also assist the clinic recruit a competent medical doctor to work at the facility.

Mock exam

In another development, Mr Kwaning-Bosompem sponsored a mock examination for the 678 final year pupils from the 32 public and private Junior High Schools (JHS) in the Birim South District preparing for the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

His representative, Mr Mensah, advised the pupils to study hard and eschew examination malpractices, in order to come out with flying colours in the BECE for them to gain admission to well established SHSs.

He assured the pupils that Mr Kwaning-Bosompem had promised to award scholarships to the best three who would excel in the BECE and in addition provide each of them with a laptop computer.

The Birim South District Director of Education, Henry Sintim, commended the Controller and Accountant General for his assistance to the BECE candidates.